Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.95

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 714,224 shares changing hands.

Kromek Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £26.41 million, a PE ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.95.

Kromek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.