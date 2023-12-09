Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 4.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $703.17. 794,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $657.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $730.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

