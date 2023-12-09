Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.30

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.30 and traded as low as $18.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 263 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

