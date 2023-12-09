Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $773.28

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.28 ($9.77) and traded as high as GBX 794 ($10.03). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 792 ($10.00), with a volume of 111,832 shares changing hands.

Law Debenture Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 772.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 787.47.

Law Debenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,923.08%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

