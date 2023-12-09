Lindsell Train Ltd Has $629.32 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 11.2% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.25% of PepsiCo worth $629,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

