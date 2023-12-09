Lindsell Train Ltd Purchases 2,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $115.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.