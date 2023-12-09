LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.29. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 736,181 shares.
LM Funding America Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.04.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 338.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
