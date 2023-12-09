LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.29. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 736,181 shares.

LM Funding America Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 338.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.