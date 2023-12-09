Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 950 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 375,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $84,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average is $212.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

