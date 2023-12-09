Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.84

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and traded as low as $37.25. Lonza Group shares last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 74,096 shares.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
