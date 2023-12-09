Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4,474.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,885 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $84,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $207.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.