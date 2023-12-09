Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.37. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$198.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.34 million for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.