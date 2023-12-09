Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

