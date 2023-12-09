Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $276.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.