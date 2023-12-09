Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

