Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.38.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

