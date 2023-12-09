Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.30 and a 200 day moving average of $441.73. The company has a market cap of $357.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $462.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

