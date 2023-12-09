Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

