Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 214 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

