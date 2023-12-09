Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

