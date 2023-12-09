Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 478 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

