Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 68 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $240.92 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

