MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.02

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.02 and traded as low as C$14.93. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 207,917 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.01.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.8866037 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

