Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) versus Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Critical Survey

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) and Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Maiden and Hannover Rück, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannover Rück 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 25.03% 17.74% 2.82% Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Hannover Rück’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $58.13 million 3.96 -$60.04 million $0.25 9.12 Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 29.61

Hannover Rück has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maiden beats Hannover Rück on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites reinsurance risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

