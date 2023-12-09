Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $459.91

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 459.91 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.69). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 527 ($6.66), with a volume of 57,113 shares trading hands.

Manchester & London Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 461.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.61 million, a PE ratio of 741.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Manchester & London Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Manchester & London’s payout ratio is 1,944.44%.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

