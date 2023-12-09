Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $512.95

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.95 ($6.48) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.92). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 314 ($3.97), with a volume of 672,541 shares trading hands.

Marlowe Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £304.73 million, a PE ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 507.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 550.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

