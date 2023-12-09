Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 709,048 shares changing hands.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

(Get Free Report)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.