Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,585 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.20% of Mastercard worth $752,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.07 and its 200 day moving average is $394.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

