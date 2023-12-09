Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

MA stock opened at $412.04 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.07 and its 200-day moving average is $394.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

