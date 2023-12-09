Masters Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,133 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 4.14% of Sequans Communications worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 521.77%.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

