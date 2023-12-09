McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.77

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.77 and traded as high as C$10.35. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 13,597 shares changing hands.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.07) by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.52 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a negative net margin of 88.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0527846 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

