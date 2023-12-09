Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.49

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.49 and traded as low as C$3.71. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 29,401 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

