Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.84% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $72,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 1,917,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.