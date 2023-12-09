Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.45% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $55,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.11. 1,659,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,877. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

