Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $253,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. 862,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,210. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

