Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $314.69 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 125.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 8.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $314,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,378 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

