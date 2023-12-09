Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $51.88 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $51,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.25. 8,136,780 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

