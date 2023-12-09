Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $52.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJH traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.