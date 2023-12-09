Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $59.87 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $59,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,824. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

