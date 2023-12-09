Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $78.10 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $22.04 on Friday, hitting $944.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $901.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $869.32. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $884.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

