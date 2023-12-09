Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 46,068 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,026,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,039,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,705,564. The firm has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

