Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 949.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 45,338 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.47. 2,889,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,310. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

