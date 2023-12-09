Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 88.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $200.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.