Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 239,997 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239,997 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.31% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $48,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after buying an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,342,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,240,000 after buying an additional 154,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,610,000 after buying an additional 939,981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $90.40. 586,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

