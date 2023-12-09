Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

