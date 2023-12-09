Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.42. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.
Midland Exploration Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.22.
About Midland Exploration
Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.
