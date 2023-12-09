Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. Mint shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 47,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The company has a market cap of C$12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.15.
The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.
