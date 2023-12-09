Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.76. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

