Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $39,611,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $100.35 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $520.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

