Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.31. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 1,591,414 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nano Dimension from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 33.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

