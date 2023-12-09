Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.61. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,610 shares trading hands.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells an integrated family of nanomaterial technologies. It produces engineered nanomaterial products from antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide formulation for use in various markets, such as surface finishing, exterior and scratch resistance coatings, personal care, plastics, and textiles.

